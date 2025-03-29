Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,730 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $52.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

