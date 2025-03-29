Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alight were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Alight by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Alight by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALIT shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,573,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,594.71. The trade was a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim bought 22,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $150,004.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,004.68. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 125,092 shares of company stock valued at $807,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.94. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.66 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Alight’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Further Reading

