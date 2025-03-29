Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,361 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1,410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HSBC raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

