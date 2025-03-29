Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,049,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth $2,239,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,932,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 158,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,337,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 140,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 516.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 146,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 122,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

AHH opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $756.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Insider Transactions at Armada Hoffler Properties

In related news, Director A Russell Kirk bought 10,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,430 shares in the company, valued at $534,611. This trade represents a 16.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 90,383 shares of company stock valued at $696,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Articles

