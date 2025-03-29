Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUB. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUB opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.39%.

Several research firms have commented on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AUB

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.