Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 51,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Australian Oilseeds Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COOT opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67. Australian Oilseeds has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Australian Oilseeds stock. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Australian Oilseeds accounts for about 0.0% of Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clear Street Derivatives LLC owned about 0.19% of Australian Oilseeds at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Australian Oilseeds Company Profile

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale oil seeds through its subsidiaries. It focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

