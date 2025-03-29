Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 20.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after buying an additional 185,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,659,000 after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 742,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $22,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $118.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.09. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.64.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

