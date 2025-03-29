Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $411.00 to $309.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LULU. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $293.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.98. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

