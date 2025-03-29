BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 41,563 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $9.60 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

