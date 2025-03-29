Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 481.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares in the last quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Down 2.2 %

BHRB opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.60 million and a PE ratio of 23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.77. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.97 per share, with a total value of $194,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 248,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,142,381.23. The trade was a 1.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,981,111.25. This trade represents a 2.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,140 shares of company stock worth $1,195,743 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

