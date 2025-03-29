Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Holdings Decreased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $238.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.64 and a 52 week high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.20.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $135,944.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,253,808. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,926 shares of company stock worth $1,461,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

