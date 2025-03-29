C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Lowered to $119.00 at Bank of America

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $101.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average of $104.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,656. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,774,000 after purchasing an additional 251,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,147,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,554,000 after buying an additional 191,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,549,000 after buying an additional 64,019 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92,841.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,742,000 after buying an additional 3,004,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,899,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,582,000 after acquiring an additional 593,211 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.