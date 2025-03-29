Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 739,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 118,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 109,606 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 45.9% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 237,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 74,799 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 5.5% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 4,306,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 223,299 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRBU. Bank of America reduced their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 1,290.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

