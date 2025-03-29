Century Therapeutics’ (IPSC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Century Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Century Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of IPSC opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.75. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 5,190,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,190 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Century Therapeutics by 1,041.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,607,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,466,415 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 714,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 23,413 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

