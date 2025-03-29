China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and traded as high as $16.13. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 2,342 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Shenhua Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that China Shenhua Energy Company Limited will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

