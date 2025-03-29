Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 11,749 TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTI. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 75.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.34 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.51. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.96 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTI

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.