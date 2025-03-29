Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $26,000 in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,227,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 407,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,188,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,446,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 486,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 460,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.02. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David D. Chang sold 46,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $91,469.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,276,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,075.24. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zachary Roberts sold 27,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $48,414.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 488,054 shares in the company, valued at $868,736.12. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,866 shares of company stock valued at $194,461 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

