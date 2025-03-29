Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $33,000 in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Savara alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Savara by 9.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Savara by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Savara by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 125,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Savara by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Savara by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.60. Savara Inc has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $5.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SVRA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SVRA

Savara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.