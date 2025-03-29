Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $39,000 in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,923 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 411.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Several analysts have commented on DDD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

