Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $27,000 Investment in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Solid Power by 268.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,962,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Solid Power by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 122,888 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Solid Power by 10.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Solid Power stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.42. Solid Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 471.22%.

In other news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $211,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 865,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,793.52. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

