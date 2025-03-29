Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 24,226 GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 343,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 30,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GrafTech International by 475.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,458,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,652 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EAF opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.53.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 709.85% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rory F. O’donnell purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,000. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $1.00 to $2.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

