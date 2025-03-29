Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $39,000 Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.43.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE HPP opened at $2.98 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $420.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $209.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

