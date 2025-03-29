Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $40,000 Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 413,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,072. The trade was a 3.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $64,100 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLNE opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.35. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.60 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

