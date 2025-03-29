Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 52.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 334.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at about $117,000.

Leslie’s Stock Down 4.9 %

Leslie’s stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.20. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%.

LESL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $3.00 target price on Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $1.90 to $1.55 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.65 to $1.40 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

