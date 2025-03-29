Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 103.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.69. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $348,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 213,501,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,492,519.52. This represents a 0.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,114,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

