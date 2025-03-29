Citigroup Reiterates “$330.00” Price Target for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Citigroup set a $330.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a negative rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $293.06 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.63 and a 200 day moving average of $338.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,362,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $1,257,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

