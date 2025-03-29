Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stake Increased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $323.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $393.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.98. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.93 and a fifty-two week high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

