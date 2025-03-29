Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 10,113 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB opened at $54.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $68.45.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

