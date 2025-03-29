Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 116.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 88,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 77,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.89. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.