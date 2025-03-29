Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMSL. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,586,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,834,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

TMSL opened at $30.51 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $511.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.05.

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

