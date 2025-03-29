Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Invesco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Invesco Stock Down 2.3 %

Invesco stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 69.49%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

