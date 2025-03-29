Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,573,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,479,000 after purchasing an additional 167,069 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 316,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 161,071 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

