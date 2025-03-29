Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROUS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,968,000. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 148,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 65,438 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 896.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 85,945 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 91,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ROUS opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.14. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $448.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

