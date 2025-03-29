Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,839 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,961,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,203 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $14,238,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 559,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 44,631 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 413,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in América Móvil by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 261,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

AMX opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

