Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 222 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,382,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,732,000 after acquiring an additional 198,778 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,282,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ opened at $90.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $85.21 and a 1 year high of $101.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.25.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

