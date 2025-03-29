Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,185 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.29.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

