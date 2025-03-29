Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,371,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,017,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,379,000 after acquiring an additional 204,901 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 701,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,898,000 after purchasing an additional 131,970 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,852,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $12,406,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $196.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day moving average of $129.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

