Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 0.60.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

