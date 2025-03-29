Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HIW. Mizuho raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

HIW opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

