Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 1,148.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AER. Bank of America lifted their price target on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group cut AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

AerCap Price Performance

AER opened at $102.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.60 and a 200 day moving average of $97.06. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

AerCap announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

