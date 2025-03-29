Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,198,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,124,000 after buying an additional 3,664,098 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 531.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,981,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,435 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,730.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,792,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,032 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5,113.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 773,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,676,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 2.1 %

NLY opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

View Our Latest Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.