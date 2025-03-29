Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $556,000 Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Argus raised shares of AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

