Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $569,000 Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,080 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IBRX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ImmunityBio in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $3.14 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

