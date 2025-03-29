Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $586,000 Stock Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,221 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the third quarter worth about $441,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,173,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,568 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in REV Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at REV Group

In other news, CAO Joseph Ladue sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $146,007.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,436.82. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REVG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.56.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

