Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 33,457,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,848,000 after buying an additional 4,264,393 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.9% in the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 5,674,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,905,000 after purchasing an additional 650,426 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,462,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,809,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PureCycle Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 619,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $4,996,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,077,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,665,246.44. This represents a 1.85 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:PCT opened at $7.02 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.32). On average, equities analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.