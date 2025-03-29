Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IESC. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of IES by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in IES during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in IES in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of IES by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IESC stock opened at $166.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.57. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.73 and a 12-month high of $320.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.07 and a 200-day moving average of $220.71.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

