Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. State Street Corp raised its position in Avantor by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,368,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,666,000 after buying an additional 8,206,695 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,692,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,150,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,791,000 after purchasing an additional 739,667 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Avantor by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 7,612,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,397,000 after purchasing an additional 848,814 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in Avantor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 5,357,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,940,000 after purchasing an additional 229,199 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at $711,788.12. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AVTR opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

