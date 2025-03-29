Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWST. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

CWST stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average of $106.97. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.30, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $116.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

