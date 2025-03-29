Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 624 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.