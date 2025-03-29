Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 740 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4,893.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 656,167 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2,380.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 136,759 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,315,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 89,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $24.83.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

